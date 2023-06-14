North Bay Haven Sophomore Bear Siegal Qualifies for 2nd Fargo Nationals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The North Bay Haven Bucs have a wrestler who is coming off a run to the state tournament in just is freshman year. His name is Bear, yes you heard me right, Bear, a named inspired by the legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant. Fitting, as all this kid does is win. Paired with a state run, Bear also competed at Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota last summer.

“Well I think him going last year was mainly, get the experience and be on that big stage and get kind of the nerves out of it. Now it’s “okay I know what it’s like, I’ve seen what it’s like, now I need to go out there and really step it up”, Head Coach Andy Siegal said.

“Last year, I lost the match to place, I watched a lot of finals matches and I was watching, some of the greatest wrestlers in our country. It made me want to be there and prove myself”, said Bear.

But the journey to redemption though simple, is not easy.

According to Coach Andy, “To make Fargo is step one, to get to Fargo is step two. It’s so expensive that everybody is out raising funds.”

So before using his talents to hopefully dominate the competition in North Dakota he first has to use them just to get there.

“I’m going to do like a little kids camp, advanced their wrestling. Mowing lawns every now and then, you know, help me help you”, said Bear.

Running a business, just so he can go take care of business.

“Then the third step is when you’re there is, now you’re there, what are you going to do with it”, Coach Andy continued.

As he mentioned, he’s planning on placing and bringing home a medal. But he’s also planning on using it to get a leg up on his high school competition.

“All the other people who are wrestling just straight up high school, they don’t really work in the summer but whenever you work in the summer, you’re already that many times better than that other person”, explained Bear.

“It’s the desire to win that’s really impressed me with him. He’s got a little bit of a mean streak and he’s got a little bit of a competitiveness”, said Coach Andy.

Well let’s hope he can take that mean to the matt.

