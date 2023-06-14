Panama City Rescue Mission receives grant from the St. Joe Foundation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A non-profit in Panama City has some new wheels thanks to the St. Joe Foundation.

The Panama City Rescue Mission was the recipient of a $14,000 grant from St. Joe.

The rescue mission used the money to buy a minivan for the residents of Bethel Village. That’s a facility that houses women and children.

Many of the women have outside jobs but no transportation, so this is a way for them to get where they need to go.

”Transportation is a barrier for some of these ladies and to help them to get to their appointments. Anything they need, to their health appointments, their workplaces things like that, would be very helpful for them,” said April Wilkes, with the St. Joe Foundation.

The money was used to help replace the previous minivan that was no longer working.

The new van will take these women to places like the Life Management Center, CareerSource Gulf Coast, and other locations to receive services.

