Pregnant woman, her unborn child killed after being caught in crossfire, family says

Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.
Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.(Anderson family)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a young woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Mississippi.

According to the Hinds County coroner, 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson died last Sunday after she was shot in the head and leg.

The girl’s family said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. after she was leaving Soop’s, a restaurant and bar.

The victim’s aunt, Katina Eggleston, said her niece was eight months pregnant. She said Anderson was leaving the restaurant in a hurry after a fight broke out.

According to Eggleston, Anderson was attempting to leave the restaurant in her vehicle but got caught in the crossfire between those who were arguing. The car she was driving then crashed at an overpass.

Eggleston said her niece’s friends called 911 and they tried reviving her at the scene.

Paramedics took Anderson to a nearby hospital and was placed on life support.

Police said an emergency C-section was performed, but unfortunately, Anderson and the unborn baby died.

Anderson had been preparing for the birth of a son, her family said.

Anyone with further information regarding the deadly shooting has been urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 8, Adedeji (left) and Oludamiro (right) were arrested and await extradition to Bay...
Men arrested for selling fraudulent land in Mexico Beach
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
(from left to right) David Murphree, Dezjuan Bellamy, Zachary Pascarelle, and Timothy Daugherty...
Six of Bay County’s most wanted arrested
Weeks was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five counts of lewd and...
Man arrested for molesting juvenile with special needs
A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash

Latest News

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas
pcrm new van
Panama City Rescue Mission receives grant from the St. Joe Foundation
Former Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma served the position for a few years.
Firing of Panama City employee causes backlash from some citizens
Bay District Schools board members approve a number of summer improvement projects for campuses...
BDS Summer improvement projects