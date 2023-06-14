Severe storms continue to be a threat in the Southeast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start right now on radar with mostly cloudy skies over the Panhandle. Some shower and thunderstorm development is already occurring in MS and AL where the front is positioned once again in the Southeast. There’s a decent chance that, outside an inland scattered storm popping up along I-10, we could see another bigger batch of storms move out of MS and AL into our skies by the end of the day.

Otherwise, it’s a regular steam bath out the door this morning on the coast with most starting out near 80 to the low 70s inland. Clouds will prevent us from getting much warmer than the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. But it will still feel like the 90s.

A stalled out front has been the focal point for storm development in this ripe atmosphere of warmth and moisture. Storms that develop will have the capability to produce damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. The greatest threat today is a level 4 out of 5 from Jackson, MS, to Montgomery, AL, and to Albany, GA and surrounding areas. There is a level 3 out of 5 threat for areas north of Hwy20 in NWFL and a level 2 out of 5 threat for areas south of Hwy20.

Timing out storm development and motion is almost a fools errand. Once again, those positioned under the front in MS, AL, and GA will have the best chance at storms. Yet, as storms move east southeast, there’s a chance they could make it down into the Florida Panhandle once again this afternoon and evening.

The front remains in place for the next few days over the Southeast. Storms will develop across the Southeast daily in this primed atmospheric setup. But there remains a lot of variances among timing and exact location of storms, especially for the Panhandle, among different models and different model runs leading to a highly unpredictable forecast for our region. In which case, we should be prepared for a decent chance at catching strong to severe storms in our NWFL skies through Thursday and Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with late day storms possible. Highs today reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast remains unsettled right through the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.