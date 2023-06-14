St Andrews Marina encounters next step in restoration efforts

St. Andrews Marina Bulkhead Update
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An iconic Panama City staple damaged by Hurricane Michael could be restored in the next two years.

Panama City Commissioners approved the company that will help work on the St Andrews Marina.

City officials said the project will focus on the marina’s electrical, sewer, and perimeter components.

Commissioners also said bringing the marina back to its full potential will help the local economy.

“The St Andrews Marina was bringing in about a million dollars a year in actual profit for the city when it was in operation before Hurricane Michael,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “So, I mean you’ve got that economic impact that comes from it. You also have the economic impact that comes from just visitors, loopers, commercial fishing, and being able to open the basin and have 104 slips available to the community.”

City officials said construction won’t start until the state approves the permits. They also said they hope to see activity on it by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 8, Adedeji (left) and Oludamiro (right) were arrested and await extradition to Bay...
Men arrested for selling fraudulent land in Mexico Beach
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
(from left to right) David Murphree, Dezjuan Bellamy, Zachary Pascarelle, and Timothy Daugherty...
Six of Bay County’s most wanted arrested
Weeks was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five counts of lewd and...
Man arrested for molesting juvenile with special needs
A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash

Latest News

St. Andrews Marina Bulkhead Update
BDS Tyndall Elementary Additions
pcrm new van
Panama City Rescue Mission receives grant from the St. Joe Foundation
Former Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma served the position for a few years.
Firing of Panama City employee causes backlash from some citizens