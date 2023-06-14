St Andrews Marina encounters next step in restoration efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An iconic Panama City staple damaged by Hurricane Michael could be restored in the next two years.

Panama City Commissioners approved the company that will help work on the St Andrews Marina.

City officials said the project will focus on the marina’s electrical, sewer, and perimeter components.

Commissioners also said bringing the marina back to its full potential will help the local economy.

“The St Andrews Marina was bringing in about a million dollars a year in actual profit for the city when it was in operation before Hurricane Michael,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “So, I mean you’ve got that economic impact that comes from it. You also have the economic impact that comes from just visitors, loopers, commercial fishing, and being able to open the basin and have 104 slips available to the community.”

City officials said construction won’t start until the state approves the permits. They also said they hope to see activity on it by the end of the summer.

