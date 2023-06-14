Summer Styles with Sugar Bean Boutique

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the warm weather takes over, stylists from Sugar Bean Boutique stopped by the studio to share insight into the best ways to pair summer looks.

Owner, Casey Lathem-Hearn and Sales Associate, Lauryn Hollis helped style our Wear It Wednesday this week and gave us some fashion tips about the season’s bright-colored clothing.

Be sure to shop all Sugar Bean Boutique styles on their website and stay up to date on all new items and promotions at their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.