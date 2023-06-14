Tommy Joe Whiddon talks about trying to support Franjul family

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and the extended Mosley family continue to deal with serious tragedy. Nearly two weeks ago, a horrible car accident took the life of 22 year old Michael Franjul. And critically injured his younger brother Josh. The latter a senior player for Whiddon and the Dolphins in 2022, who just graduated. He was a D-lineman, number 57 there. As the Franjul family grieves for Michael and keeps vigil at Josh’s ICU bedside, coach Whiddon and his staff and players are doing whatever they can to try and support the Franjul family. And the coaches are working at the same time, to be there for their players overall.

“We’ve definitely addressed it as a football team.”coach Whiddon told me via Zoom Tuesday. “That we’re here for them if they need to talk about this situation or anything like that. Also too the family let us know that Josh is available for visitation now, so if some of his former teammates want to come and visit him they’re able to now. Again it’s definitely not an easy conversation to have but still you want to let our guys know that you’re there for them and we can support them in any way that they need.”

Coach Whiddon remains in touch with the Franjuls and he says the family is aware of the support it is getting from the extended Mosley family and beyond. “That they just want to let everybody know that they’re appreciative of all the support and messages and people that have been reaching out. And just to continue to keep their family in their prayers because they’re definitely needed moving forward.”

There is a Gofundme set up to help the Franjul family, it was over $33,000 as of Tuesday, well on the way to the goal of raising $50,000 to help the family with all the expenses it’s having to deal with.

