Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 70s. On Wednesday we will see another round of strong to severe storms over the area. Storms will again be more likely inland and less likely at the coast, but it will still be possible anywhere in the panhandle. The primary threats will be heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and large hail. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. The unsettled weather pattern continues Thursday and into the weekend.

The tropics are currently all quiet in the Atlantic.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

