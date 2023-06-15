93-year-old volunteer retires from St. Andrew Center of Hope

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday, members of the St. Andrew Christian Care Center celebrated their Center of Hope with the retirement of long-term volunteer, George Cornett.

During his eighteen years with the Center of Hope, 93-year-old Cornett provided free services to Bay County residents in need.

With his help, the center has continued to provide free clothing, food, and pregnancy care to Bay County residents since 1998.

The dedication Cornett gave not only to the community but also to his fellow volunteers, who certainly did not go unrecognized this Thursday.

A little more than one hundred volunteers came together to honor the Cornett.

The celebration included gifts, cake, speeches, and a slideshow to display Cornett’s accomplishments throughout the years.

The Center of Hope is always looking for volunteers and donations.

There is currently an overwhelming lack of men’s clothing in their stock.

If you or someone you know is in need of extra support, the center is open from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, Monday through Friday, or until a capacity is met for the day.

The only requirements that are needed to receive services are that you must be a resident of Bay County and meet the poverty requirement.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.