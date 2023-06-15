Another unsettled day for the Southeast & NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3pmCDT for Bay, Washington, Holmes, Walton and Okaloosa Counties in the viewing area. Conditions are ripe for developing rotation in storms today. A Tornado Watch means ingredients are present for tornadic cells. A Tornado Warning means a tornado is either happening or imminent.

It’s an active morning on radar this morning with storms in South Alabama, passing through the Tri-State, and a few spotty showers trying to move out of the Gulf near the coast. We’ll see an active day on radar in the morning and late afternoon or evening. Go ahead and bring the umbrellas today.

Otherwise, the very warm and humid conditions have returned for you out the door. Temperatures are starting out near 80 on the coast with feels like temperatures in the upper 80s. Inland areas are waking up in the low to mid 70s.

A stalled-out front has been the focal point for storm development in this ripe atmosphere of warmth and moisture. Timing out storm development and motion is very unpredictable in an environment such as this.

Those positioned under the front in MS, AL, and GA will have the best chance at storms. Yet, as storms move along this front, some may break away and move down into the Florida Panhandle.

The front remains in place for the next few days over the Southeast. Storms will develop across the Southeast daily in this primed atmospheric setup. But there remains a lot of variances among timing and exact location of storms, especially for the Panhandle, among different models and different model runs leading to a highly unpredictable forecast for our region. In which case, we should be prepared for a decent chance at catching strong to severe storms in our NWFL skies today on through Friday and Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a round of thunderstorms possible by the mid to late morning, and then again in the late afternoon or evening. Highs today reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast remains unsettled right through the end of the week.

