Father and son arrested on meth charges

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A father and son are in custody after deputies say they had meth in their possession.

On Tuesday, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home on T. Bruner Lane for a reported narcotics complaint, and deputies spoke to the two residents, Joseph Singletary and his son, Joseph Singletary, Jr.

The two told officials they could search the residence, and officials reportedly had probable cause to search Singletary Jr.’s person.

During the search, HCSO allegedly found a glass pipe with meth residue, a baggy of meth, an additional glass pipe, and two cut straws commonly used to ingest meth.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.