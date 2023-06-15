Father and son arrested on meth charges

Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug...
Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A father and son are in custody after deputies say they had meth in their possession.

On Tuesday, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home on T. Bruner Lane for a reported narcotics complaint, and deputies spoke to the two residents, Joseph Singletary and his son, Joseph Singletary, Jr.

The two told officials they could search the residence, and officials reportedly had probable cause to search Singletary Jr.’s person.

During the search, HCSO allegedly found a glass pipe with meth residue, a baggy of meth, an additional glass pipe, and two cut straws commonly used to ingest meth.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
new airlines coming to ecp
New airlines planned for Northwest Florida airport
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says severe storms will be likely in areas of the Southeast today.
Severe storms continue to be a threat in the Southeast
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Former Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma served the position for a few years.
Firing of Panama City employee causes backlash from some citizens

Latest News

Man in the Sea Museum Announces New Exhibit
Bear in Panama City Beach
Discussing summertime activities for kids during NewsChannel 7 Today's Sweet Summertime.
Sweet Summertime: Summer activites for the kids
Bear Sightings
Residents react to bay county bear sightings