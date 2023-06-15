Freeport and FCA Hosting a 7 on 7 Football Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tomorrow at Freeport, Head Coach Shaun Arntz and the Bulldogs teaming up with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host a 7 on 7 tournament, with South Walton, Arnold, Niceville, Port St. Joe and Niceville competing against each other. The Bulldogs will act strictly as the host school, as Arntz puts it, that allows them to focus just on the event. That’s an idea that sprung up a couple of years ago.

“And I just found it was a lot of stress to host and give a quality tournament. And then also play and compete at a quality level. So we reached out to Niceville’s head coach because they hosted one for the big schools and I said why don’t you let us host the quote unquote bigger schools, and you guys can host the smaller schools. Port St. Joe happened to get into this one and they’re not considered a bigger school. But just the way the scheduling and timing worked out. And later on in the other one, Walton will be in the smaller school one that we will play in on the 28th in Niceville”, Coach Arntz said. They’ll compete later this month at a 7 on 7 at Niceville.

This kind of thing allows the players the chance to snap the routine, so to speak, the drudgery of the normal summer routine, which stresses workouts, not so much competition.

“Yeah that’s great too, we get to see some teams that we don’t generally play in the regular season. It breaks up the monotony of summer and seeing your teammates day in and day out. And you know it’s just great to see good competition and well coached teams which is pretty much what we have all across the panhandle. So 7 on 7 is a very exciting time for us”, said Arntz, “They get real interested in seven on seven, they really do. They look forward to it. They know it’s a different style of football, so that’s fun to them. You know any time you can change up the norm that’s exciting, I think to all of us, that’s human nature. So they definitely take advantage of that and look forward to it.”

The competition set to begin at 10 and run through two, again as long as bad weather doesn’t interfere. The FCA also on hand to deliver some positive life messaging along with the X’s and O’s up there Thursday. Again, Freeport will act as host tomorrow then compete in the “smaller school” 7 on 7 at Niceville two weeks from today.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.