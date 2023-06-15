Juneteenth Celebration in Panama City this Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, June 17th, Minority PC will be hosting its 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Carl Grey Park in Panama City.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. and officials with the organization say they have a rain plan in place if the weather does not cooperate.

Aleshia Rhodes, the Founder of Minority PC joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio on Thursday and explains more about the event in the interview attached to this story.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.