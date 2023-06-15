Latitude Margaritaville adds a new town square

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is expanding and so is one popular 55-and-up community.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is adding a new addition.

“The main components you have are [the] “Fins Up” fitness center along with the indoor pool that we saw,” said David Pisano, Latitude Margaritaville Watersound sales director. “The bar and chill with the overlook, the intercoastal waterway, and the other component is the band shell where live entertainment occurs.”

On Thursday, News Channel seven got a preview of what the new town square will look like.

“High-quality amenities and give a lifestyle like nothing the panhandle has seen,” said Pisano.

The square is situated right on the intercoastal waterway.

“Well, this is really the high point up until what we have done, and you know demand has been through the roof with people waiting to get in here,” said Pisano.

Latitude Margaritaville officials say they have sold around 1300 homes, they’re also in the process of closing for another 700.

“It’s really not about the house. It’s really what you’re buying, is the town square and lifestyle of the community, and the house is the ticket to entry,” said Pisano.

They are already planning and designing phase two of the square.

“Which will include our theater and what we call our working and playing center which is a soup-up arts and crafts center,” Pisano said.

It will also have a theatre for movies and performances and a “Barkaritaville” Pet Spa.

