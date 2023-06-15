Life sentence for man who tried to kill police officer

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man found guilty in May for trying to kill a police officer was sentenced by a judge on Monday.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, former Bay County Sheriff’s investigator, Dakota Merritt, was looking into a jewelry theft in April 2021.

Merritt received information that a suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Michael Caleb Barrett, was near the Bay County Library. Prosecutors say Merritt went to the location even though his shift was about to end.

Prosecutor Peter Overstreet examined testimony and interviewed witnesses who said Merritt found Barrett and told him he was a deputy. Barrett reportedly reached into his pocket even when Merritt asked him to stop.

Deputy Merritt testified that he and Barrett got into a struggle, during which Barrett grabbed Merritt’s weapon, hit him in the face, and a shot was fired beside his face.

Merritt reportedly suffered from a severely broken nose and orbital socket around his eye, took control of the gun, and shot Barrett once in the shoulder.

Prosecutors say Barrett was found guilty in 90 minutes for attempted 1st degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and depriving an officer of means of communication.

Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register sentenced Barrett to life in prison.

