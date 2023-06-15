Man in the Sea Museum Announces New Exhibit

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Even in the summer, learning about history can be a fun experience, especially at the Man in the Sea Museum in Panama City Beach.

Discover the underwater world at the many interesting exhibits while learning all about the commercial, academic, scientific, medical, and sport diving fields.

As you explore each artifact and different exhibit, Executive Director of the Man in the Sea Musuem, Steve Mulholland, will make the walls come to life through specific details and stories of the past.

While the museum is not a new place, the exhibits are always growing and changing.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

If interested in volunteering, please contact the museum (850) 235-4101 or info@maninthesea.org.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
new airlines coming to ecp
New airlines planned for Northwest Florida airport
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says severe storms will be likely in areas of the Southeast today.
Severe storms continue to be a threat in the Southeast
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Former Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma served the position for a few years.
Firing of Panama City employee causes backlash from some citizens

Latest News

Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug...
Father and son arrested on meth charges
Man in the Sea Museum Announces New Exhibit
Bear in Panama City Beach
Discussing summertime activities for kids during NewsChannel 7 Today's Sweet Summertime.
Sweet Summertime: Summer activites for the kids