Man in the Sea Museum Announces New Exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Even in the summer, learning about history can be a fun experience, especially at the Man in the Sea Museum in Panama City Beach.

Discover the underwater world at the many interesting exhibits while learning all about the commercial, academic, scientific, medical, and sport diving fields.

As you explore each artifact and different exhibit, Executive Director of the Man in the Sea Musuem, Steve Mulholland, will make the walls come to life through specific details and stories of the past.

While the museum is not a new place, the exhibits are always growing and changing.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

If interested in volunteering, please contact the museum (850) 235-4101 or info@maninthesea.org.

