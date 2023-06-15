Residents react to bay county bear sightings

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Several residents are reacting after a recent uptick in bear sightings in Bay County.

Wednesday afternoon the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a call about an injured bear wandering in Panama City Beach.

Ethan Brown says he witnessed the bear get hit by a car while trying to cross Panama City Beach Parkway Wednesday morning.

“It was kind of frantic trying to get from one place to the next,” Brown said. “Watching it trying to get back into its home area I thought oh this is not going to be good because Back Beach Road is Back Beach Road and unfortunately when it’s not a parking lot it’s a speedway.”

The little guy caused quite the spectacle crawling his way into the Open Sands community, before making himself at home.

Jayce Jackson lives nearby and says he rushed to see if the news was true.

“We saw the post and we saw the person that said the bear was in their backyard and we wanted to see and so we just drove over here to the house.”

FWC tranquilized the bear and took it to be assessed.

Catesha Nelson lives in Lynn Haven and says she saw a bear earlier this week while on her way to work.

“We turn off of Mosley onto Minnesota we see this black object, my sister said it looks like a dog...I said that’s not a dog that’s a bear,” Nelson said.

The FWC says juvenile bears are more active around this time of year as they begin leaving their moms and looking for a new location to settle down. Officials say typically if you see a bear in your neighborhood there is no reason to be alarmed. They recommend securing foods, slowing down when driving and never approaching wildlife to keep both humans and the animals safe.

