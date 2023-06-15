Sandestin one week out from hosting 21st Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the folks at Baytowne Marina and the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, the one week countdown towards the 2023 Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic has begun. That billfish tournament at Baytowne Marina will get going Wednesday, June 21st.

”The checklist right now, making sure the team (here at Sandestin), everybody’s in order.” says ECBC Tournament Director Jonathan Boone, who spoke with us via Zoom Wednesday afternoon. “And ready to get dialed in for the tournament. The first day is Wednesday, so that kind of kicks off our festivities. And the fishing starts on Thursday. So just checking out with the vendors, bringing in some boats. We’ve got about five boats in right now. We are bringing in at least, Sunday we’re bringing in about eight boats. Tuesday we’re going to bring around 36 boats, so Tuesday is going to be a large day for us. All the marina staff is dialed in for Tuesday and Wednesday for bringing all those boats in.”

Boone expects between 80 to 90 boats to compete when it’s all said and done.

“Yeah, yeah I would say so. Usually we average around 90 boats, 80 to 90 boats.” Boone says “We’re sitting at 82 right now so we feel comfortable with that number. We definitely want to take on, you know a couple of more if we can get some come in. I know a lot of the smaller boats wait until the last minute to check the weather out and to determine whether they want to take it on or not? But we’re super excited with 82. And I think we’re going to hope to hit that that 90 number, hopefully here in the next week or so.”

They’ll fuel them up, help with all the other necessary supplies early next week. The boats will depart next Thursday, with weigh-ins next Friday and Saturday. The prize purse should approach $2 million in the ECBC.

