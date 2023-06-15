Wednesday Evening Storm Update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong to severe storms will be possible over the next several days as we are in a very active weather pattern. One round of severe weather is moving through this evening, but should settled down by midnight tonight. Heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind, and hail will be the primary threats although an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday expect another hot & humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Strong to severe showers & storms will again be possible during the afternoon hours. The severe weather risk could continue over our area into Friday as well.

So, stay weather aware over the next several days in NWFL for the threat of severe weather.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.