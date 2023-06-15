Wednesday Evening Storm Update

By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong to severe storms will be possible over the next several days as we are in a very active weather pattern. One round of severe weather is moving through this evening, but should settled down by midnight tonight. Heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind, and hail will be the primary threats although an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s. On Thursday expect another hot & humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Strong to severe showers & storms will again be possible during the afternoon hours. The severe weather risk could continue over our area into Friday as well.

So, stay weather aware over the next several days in NWFL for the threat of severe weather.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says severe storms will be likely in areas of the Southeast today.
Severe storms continue to be a threat in the Southeast
Weeks was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five counts of lewd and...
Man arrested for molesting juvenile with special needs
Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Monday morning on State Road 71, just north...
Fatal crash in Jackson County
On June 8, Adedeji (left) and Oludamiro (right) were arrested and await extradition to Bay...
Men arrested for selling fraudulent land in Mexico Beach

Latest News

Strong to severe storms will be in the forecast in the days ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says severe storms will be likely in areas of the Southeast today.
Severe storms continue to be a threat in the Southeast
Severe weather continues to be a threat in the panhandle.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it's a warm and humid start.
Storms stay mostly north of NWFL today