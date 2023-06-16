5 Panhandle Football Teams Battled it out at Freeport’s 7-on-7 Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At today’s 7 on 7 at Freeport, all 5 teams were playing with the same ball, on the same field, in the same weather, for the same reason.

“It’s the competition. Being out here, being able to compete against all these guys, it’s just wonderful”, said South Walton senior wide receiver, Jaden Robinson.

“The competition and the conditioning for sure”, Port St. Joe senior quarterback, Devin Cuttino commented.

“We just get to come out with the team and see all the competition and have fun”, added Arnold senior quarterback, Chris Noble.

“For us, it’s competing, It’s just putting your guys in position to compete”, said Port St. Joe Head Coach, Tanner Jones.

But while the reason for showing up was the same across the board, how each team set up their playbook to approach the day was a little different.

Noble explained, “It just kind of shows us where we need to be at and how much harder we need to work to be where we want for the season.”

“No matter what, you just learn. If you can’t win, you learn by your mistakes, make them better and eventually we will get to winning”, Cuttino emphasized.

“To execute. Be a family, play as one. Don’t get mad at each other too much, you know what I’m saying, and just have fun”, remarked Robinson.

And it’s really a combination of all 3 of those things that make summer 7 on 7s so beneficial. They provide extra reps and work for the whole team, and in Port St. Joe’s case, a glimpse into what life in a class with multiple A’s is like.

“It’s a, you know we’re looking for guys to step up, make plays and it’s just an opportunity to continue to work on your stuff”, said South Walton Head Coach, Phil Tisa.

Coach Jones added, “I think it lets them know they can match up with them. You get to see some great athletes, you get to see a lot of different offenses, a lot of different defenses that we don’t normally see in the season. So, getting out here, introducing our guys to it, I think it’s got to be a little bit of, it’s got to be fun for them.”

Now, today’s event didn’t just help the boys progress physically but maybe a spiritually as well, the tournament was co-hosted by the FCA who delivered a message amongst the teams, that they can carry throughout the summer.

“So camp season brings us that platform where we can share the gospel and start that opportunity through what they do in sports, and it gets us kind of, reenergized for the new school year”, FCA Area Directory, Michelle Carmical explained, “the comradery, you know, it’s not just one set team, they’re all kind of fellowshipping together, hanging out, you know, cheering on each other. Kind of promoting some good fellowship and energy.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.