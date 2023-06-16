Bay Point Billfish Tournament Set to Take Place at Newly Rebuilt Point South Mariana at Bay Point

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The reborn Bay Point Billfish Tournament, now branded as the Bay Point Billfish Open is set for the week after next, so the 28th through July 1st. That event taking part at the newly rebuilt Point South Marina at Bay Point.

That venue damaged heavily by Hurricane Michael, and this is what it looked like some months after the storm. The St. Joe Company took it’s time and spared no expense in building it back better than ever.

The man they put in charge of the marina is Justin Bannerman who not long after taking the helm, found out this event, a fleet of big time fishing yachts, were coming his way!

“We were a little surprised that we were going to do it that soon, after opening up. We knew it would be quite an undertaking. But the excitement around it, we knew that it had to happen. So we wanted to throw a tournament, but we needed to figure out what we needed to actually accommodate. We knew that we had built a big marina that could handle big boats, and a lot of them. And so we started with that process. Then nailed down dates and the logistics of making room for these tournament boats because we filled up much faster than we anticipated in terms of being newly open”, Bannerman said.

Justin says he and his staff are preparing not only to host the boats and their crews, but the very large crowds that are expected to show up for the event.

