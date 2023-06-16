Body found during search for missing 4-year-old girl in Memphis

Police say two people, a man, and a woman are in custody.
By Myracle Evans, Sydney Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police recovered a body in North Memphis while searching for a missing girl.

The body was found on Caldwell Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, and police say it is a juvenile girl.

Memphis police have been investigating for 24 hours in the search for a 4-year-old girl Sequoia Samuels.

Officers have not confirmed the found body to be Sequoia.

Police say two people, a man, and a woman are in custody.

Sequoia went missing early Thursday morning.

Police said she was last seen on camera after 3 a.m.

Her parents noticed she was missing after 6 a.m. and called the police.

There was a massive search effort Thursday.

Departments including Memphis police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations worked together in an effort to locate Sequoia.

There were several concerns with her disappearance because her young age and health issues, as her family said Sequoia had a feeding tube.

The search lasted overnight in the area near Caldwell Avenue.

