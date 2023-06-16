Firefighter dies while attempting to rescue swimmers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A community is mourning the loss of a Georgia firefighter captain after he lost his life in Panama City Beach.

Captain Richie Alford died Thursday afternoon while rescuing two distressed swimmers who were caught in a rip current.

In a post on their social media page, Banks County Fire Department said:

“Richie died doing what he loved, which was helping others in their time of need. He is a true hero.”

