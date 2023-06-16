Firefighter dies while attempting to rescue swimmers

A community is mourning the loss of a firefighter captain after he lost his life in Panama City...
A community is mourning the loss of a firefighter captain after he lost his life in Panama City Beach.(Banks County Fire & EMS)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A community is mourning the loss of a Georgia firefighter captain after he lost his life in Panama City Beach.

Captain Richie Alford died Thursday afternoon while rescuing two distressed swimmers who were caught in a rip current.

In a post on their social media page, Banks County Fire Department said:

“Richie died doing what he loved, which was helping others in their time of need. He is a true hero.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

new airlines coming to ecp
New airlines planned for Northwest Florida airport
Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug...
Father and son arrested on meth charges
We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.
Six swimmers rescued off the Gulf
Bear Sightings
Residents react to bay county bear sightings
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

Latest News

Judge Stephenson accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Lord to 35 years with a 25-year...
Pensacola man sentenced for trafficking in various drugs
Rocking out on NewsChannel 7 Today
Today’s Tunes with Joey Shaling on NewsChannel 7 Today
Double Red Flags Flying
Whitetail Deer
First case of chronic wasting disease found in Holmes County