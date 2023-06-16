First case of chronic wasting disease found in Holmes County

Whitetail Deer
Whitetail Deer(David Kenyon | Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that a roadkill, white-tailed deer in Holmes County tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The deer was sampled during routine surveillance activities and marks the first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in Florida.

According to the FWC, chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease that affects the brain and central nervous system for white-tailed deer.

Officials also said there is no evidence that chronic wasting disease can be transmitted to humans or livestock.

The CDC recommends against eating meat from an animal that tested positive.

