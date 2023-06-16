June marks Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, and one local isn’t letting her diagnosis slow her down

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

“Right now in the state of Florida, we have 580,000 over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s disease and that is projected to be 720,000 by 2025,” Tina Henson, Walk Manager, for the Alzheimers Association of Central and North Florida.

Sharron Hobbs has early-onset Alzheimer’s. She is 62 now but was diagnosed with the disease when she was 60.

“It was the doctor who actually picked up on that it was something more. Because she’d known me for years and when I wasn’t remembering things from one visit to the next, she knew me well enough to know that wasn’t normal. So sent me for some cognitive testing. That’s where it was discovered really, that was when my doctor realized that something was off,” Hobbs said.

But Hobbs said she isn’t letting the diagnosis define who she is.

“People think of it as this terrible diagnosis and it is. I’m not going to lie, But I don’t see it that way. It’s just what I’ve been given. An opportunity to go down a different road. I can dig my heels in and I can sit in these four walls and I can be miserable, or I can live my absolute best life. And that’s what I’m going to choose to do,” Hobbs said.

To live her best life Hobbs said she wakes up every day and checks her calendar and checks off her daily tasks.

“My life is very structured and I learned that after being diagnosed at Shands, they connected me to a research project that has worked with me on being able to have a successful lifestyle as I go through this process. And being as healthy as I can, as long as I can. Part of that is waking up and really being committed to a calendar process that you know, I do this in the morning and I do this in the afternoon,” Hobbs said.

Another big part of Hobbs’s life besides her calendar is her garden outside. Where she likes to spend most of her time.

“I love love, love the outdoors. One of the things they instilled in me when I got diagnosed was my best friends would be the sun and the earth. Get my body in the sun and get my hands in the earth. So that’s when I started gardening. It is like my release and it’s a lot of work. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a lot of work, but I I don’t over. I don’t kill myself in the process. I do it to enjoy life and it’s like I have my grocery store out there,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs told NewsChannel 7 that she had been a caregiver for her mother, who died from Alzheimer’s. She is now a caregiver for her aunt who is also dealing with a form of dementia.

“I feel like you know, it’s difficult at times because I worry that I won’t do it well. And that’s fearful for me, but I have an incredible family support system and so does my aunt being here. My aunt is a wonderful woman and has been my whole life and this is an honor to be a caregiver again,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs said it is because of her family and support system that she is doing so well.

“Without my family and people like Tina, my friends, the Alzheimer’s Association. They’ve empowered me in so many ways to be an advocate and to be responsible for myself,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs hopes one day she’ll help bring an end to the disease.

“It’s full circle that now I’m advocating for me and advocating to hopefully find an end and to be the first survivor that would be wonderful. You know, I want to be that person,” Hobbs said.

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s there are resources available. The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 hotline. You can call 800-272-3900. For more information click here.

