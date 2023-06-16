Multiple water rescues underway, one confirmed dead

Boat incident
Boat incident(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergency responders are currently working on multiple water rescues.

A capsized pontoon boat was reported off Beach Drive.

Officials say those people were rescued, and no one was injured.

Another separate boating incident was reported near Shell Island. Emergency officials have confirmed that one person is dead, reporting it as a distressed boater.

Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith told NewsChannel 7 there are multiple distressed boaters in the North Lagoon and Shell Island area.

Coast Guard, Florida Wildlife Commission, Panama City Fire Rescue, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Police are on the scene.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

