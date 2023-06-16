Pensacola man sentenced for trafficking in various drugs

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been sentenced to prison for trafficking in enough drugs to cause 25,000 overdoses, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

According to prosecutors, Bay County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating a line of drugs coming into the county through a specific address and believed the defendant would be there on Nov. 10, 2021, with a large number of narcotics.

The defendant, 47-year-old Joseph Earl Lord, reportedly arrived at the residence with a backpack, and deputies served a search warrant.

Deputies reportedly found Lord under a table after he ran into the kitchen area and dropped the backpack onto the floor.

Inside the backpack were 50 grams of fentanyl, 5 ounces of meth, and 9 grams of heroin.

This week, Lord was set to go to trial on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in illegal drugs, and trafficking in amphetamine.

However, Lord entered an open plea to charges, meaning he admitted guilt, but the Circuit Court Judge Dustin Stephenson would decide how to sentence.

Prosecutor Nicole Reed says these are normally first-degree felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison but told the judge Lord’s previous criminal history qualified him as a habitual offender, which meant he faced a life sentence.

Judge Stephenson accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Lord to 35 years with a 25-year minimum-mandatory sentence on the fentanyl charge.

