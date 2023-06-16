Periodic storms return to NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a relatively quiet start after some stronger storms moved through last night. There may be just a few light showers around the forgotten coast around sunrise. But the rest of the Panhandle will get a dry start but a cloudy one.

Temperatures are a bit better feeling outside thanks to the storms last night. We’re getting started largely in the low 70s. After the days of oppressive humidity, dew points near 70 degrees feel like a massive improvement!

However, it doesn’t stay with us. West southwesterly winds will draw back in a warm and humid air mass today. Highs today still manage to reach the hot upper 80s.

Our stalled-out front is still in place, and more overhead in the Southeast today. A wave of storms will ride the front out of MS this morning through Southwest Alabama and into our skies by mid to late morning. Once it clears, we’ll get a decent dry period and some partly cloudy skies through the afternoon before daytime heating sets the stage for some late afternoon or evening storms. Fair to say we’ll want to keep the umbrellas handy today.

The front continues to linger tonight and tomorrow over NWFL bringing periodic waves of storms through the region. One may pass through tonight, and another tomorrow morning, followed up by another possible wave in the afternoon.

Thankfully this looks like then end of the front as it washes out Saturday night and we’ll be down to a stray or scattered, more typical, afternoon rain chance on Father’s Day. So, you should have plenty of time to get Dad outdoors!

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies in the morning with another wave of storms possible by late morning or midday, a dry period for the afternoon with mostly to partly cloudy skies, and another round of scattered storms possible by the late afternoon or evening. Highs today reach the upper 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has periodic storms in store through tonight and tomorrow before a drier, more typical, summery day shapes up for Father’s Day.

