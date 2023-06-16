Port Panama City celebrates new multi-million dollar storage facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new multi-million dollar storage facility is almost complete at Port Panama City.

It will improve the port’s handling of wood pellets. On Thursday, Port Authority members kicked off a “Topping out” ceremony. It’s all about recognizing the hard work to complete the project.

The new biomass dome storage facility will allow the port to store and export more wood pellets. It cost about $20 million to build the dome.

“The more activity you have as a port the more jobs created long term,” said Alex King, Panama City Port Authority Director. “Dozens of jobs. We’re seeing an increase in hiring for the port we’re going to have to add a couple of full-time employees to handle the additional ton that’s coming through the dome. It’s going to mean more agribusiness Timber industry agribusiness jobs in Jackson County, the loggers, the truckers, the rail people that are railing this commodity as you see more wood pellets coming through this port.”

Officials say right now around 860,000 tons of wood pellets are being handled. That number is expected to increase to over a million. The dome is expected to be fully operational by October 2023.

