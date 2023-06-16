Residents speak out at Panama City City Hall over minority representation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several Bay County residents are speaking out following the termination of Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma.

Thursday afternoon, a group took to the streets outside City Hall in Panama City to voice their concerns surrounding what they say is a lack of representation and support of the minority community from the city.

Community Activist Tony Bostick held the event and streamed it live on Facebook. He said there needs to be more diversity within City Hall.

“You’ve got a city in Panama City that is no longer predominately white male dominated and now there’s about 12/14 percent of the population is African American, about another 12/14 percent is Hispanic,” said Bostick. “The Asian population here is growing leaps and bound but if you look at the makeup of city hall you don’t have anybody that looks like us.

Bostick says De Palma was a voice for the minority community.

“(De Palma) reached out to us to try and partner with us to make our community a better place to live i.e., to have a higher quality of life and with him gone the city is already turning the tables.”

The City of Panama City sent out a statement in response.

“The city of Panama City and its employees continue to be committed to serving the needs of all residents and visitors of the city. We understand some residents’ concerns; however, our team of dedicated employees in the Quality of Life Department will continue to provide the same level of service, including support of programming and special events for the diverse cultures in Panama City.”

However, residents say it’s not just about the events, what they want is change.

“In our community if we don’t have anybody that looks like us who are we going to look to to emulate.”

