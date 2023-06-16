Rolling Cones Ice Cream serving up sweet treats in Bay County

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Many of us remember the ice cream trucks that would drive through neighborhoods offering cool treats on a hot summer day. Well, something similar is rolling through Bay County these days. It’s called Rolling Cones Ice Cream.

“I wanted to spend more time with my girls,” said the owner of Rolling Cones Misty Vanhoose. “I worked at the hospital so I was always at work. They were younger and this is a way to force them to spend time with me.”

It’s not your traditional ice cream truck. But when this parlor rolls into your area you know you’re just a scoop or two away from something sweet.

“My girls when they were younger were watching Kate Plus 8 and saw one of these up in Pennsylvania,” said Vanhoose. “So I called the lady and she was like, I’ll show you how to put it together.”

It’s not a franchise so Vanhoose had to start from scratch.

“We got the size requirements and everything that we needed, we had the two doors put where we wanted,” said Vanhoose.

Then they had to come up with a name.

“My daughter, she was about 13 or 14, she said you need to do rolling cones like the Rolling Stones,” said Vanhoose.

However, in this rig, you can get satisfaction, at least for your taste buds.

But the décor is more 50′s rock and roll.

“I love watching people come in saying it’s so cute and they get to walk inside which makes it a bit unique... makes it stand out a little bit,” said Vanhoose.

And it’s what’s inside that makes people scream for ice cream.

“We do corporate events, and weddings, just did my first wedding the other day,” said Vanhoose.

“Neighborhoods can call and ask me to come out and I’ll come and set up. I used to do a ton of birthday parties haven’t done a lot here.”

But Vanhoose can’t just roll down any rocky road.

“A lot of people ask if I can just drive around,” said Vanhoose, “I’m not able to do that but when people see us park we usually end up with a pretty big group of people that want to come out and just see what it is.”

Unlike the Rolling Stones at Rolling Cones, you can usually get what you want.

“Most of the time it’s 12 different flavors of Bluebell ice cream,” said Vanhoose. “They get to pick two different scoops.. mix it however they want. Our toppings and everything rotate but they can pick whatever toppings they want all included. Or I can make floats.”

Besides getting to be around ice cream all the time there are other perks.

“I’m my own boss,” said Vanhoose. “I’m able to take off when the girls have something at school or we have a family event.”

So if you’d like to dish up something cool for a special event you just can’t lick Rolling Cones.

You can find more information https://www.facebook.com/RollingConesIceCream

You can also call Misty at 850-610-7689 Or email her at misty@rollingconesicecream.com

