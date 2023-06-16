Summertime Learning with Bay County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy Camp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County may have some new deputies around town in the near future. After taking a brief hiatus... the sheriff’s office is officially back with their Youth Academy program for the summer.

This consist of two, one weeklong camps where students are not only exposed to what law enforcement does. They also get the chance to view them as people.

A representative with the BSCO says that’s the aim of the camp.

“It’s a wonderful experience for the kids to get to know a law enforcement officer in a little bit of a different way.” said Bay Co. Public Information Officer Ruth Corley, “As a real person, who wants to laugh and joke with them, and show them things, but also have a good time,”

Sgt. Kenneth Smiley, the Bay County Sheriff Office’s Pilot said, “If I can just touch one child and maybe steer them towards aviation or law enforcement, I’ve done my job.”

And Sgt. Smiley has done an excellent job throughout the years. Back when the Sheriff’s office would host their Cops and Kids camp, Sgt. Smiley developed a genuine relationship with a child.

Smiley followed that up by mentioning, “In the past during cops and kids, there was one child I really connected with and years later he came back to me and he was an army pilot.”

It’s moments like that, that makes camps like this great.

A helicopter made a grand entrance over at the hanger on the day we got footage of the camp. The K-9 unit was also in attendance.

During the camp, the kids got the to see it all. They met with the SWAT Team and Bomb Squad members while getting an up close and personal feel for what they do. But also who they are.

But fishing was the event that stole the show. Kids say they were happy to just be outside and be around other kids their age.

