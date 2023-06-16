Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swath of severe storms made its way through the panhandle dropping hail as well as producing damaging winds and even a few tornados warnings. The risk for severe weather remains in effect Friday with a slight risk over NWFL and into Saturday but decreasing into a marginal risk which is just below slight. High temperatures continue to soar into the upper 80′s with dewpoints in the mid 70 causing the air to remain very humid.

