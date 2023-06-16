Thursday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swath of severe storms made its way through the panhandle dropping hail as well as producing damaging winds and even a few tornados warnings. The risk for severe weather remains in effect Friday with a slight risk over NWFL and into Saturday but decreasing into a marginal risk which is just below slight. High temperatures continue to soar into the upper 80′s with dewpoints in the mid 70 causing the air to remain very humid.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

new airlines coming to ecp
New airlines planned for Northwest Florida airport
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says severe storms will be likely in areas of the Southeast today.
Severe storms continue to be a threat in the Southeast
Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug...
Father and son arrested on meth charges
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorms entered the panhandle this evening. The threat for severe weather...
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says strong to severe storms develop across the Southeast again...
Another unsettled day for the Southeast & NWFL
Strong to severe storms will be in the forecast in the days ahead.
Wednesday Evening Storm Update
Strong to severe storms will be in the forecast in the days ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast