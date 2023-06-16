Today’s Tunes with Joey Shaling on NewsChannel 7 Today

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting the summer of right, Joey Shaling rocked out on NewsChannel 7′s Today Tunes.

Shaling describes his music as an Eric Clapton classic rock sound mixed with a Bob Marley reggae sound. Shaling showed off his sound by playing three original songs, ‘All Time High’, ’She Wants More’, and ‘Don’t Make Me Leave’.

To contact Joey Shaling or follow his schedule, check out his website here.

