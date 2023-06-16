Walton County storm damage on the roads

Jun. 16, 2023
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Power outages and other storm damage is spreading across Walton County.

On Friday morning, Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported severe weather caused the traffic signal at Highway 98 and Scenic Gulf to go out.

A deputy is on the scene directing traffic. Officials urge drivers to use caution in the area and to expect delays.

The weather has also shut down State Highway 81 in Ponce De Leon.

According to deputies, both directions of the highway are shut down from C.B. Whitehead to 181 C due to downed powerlines and trees.

Plan to use alternate routes, and officials urge drivers to stay safe while traveling.

