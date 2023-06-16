Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car

A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said the bird was released Tuesday.

The bald eagle was found injured in Douglas County in early May and was brought to Operation Wildlife for treatment.

Wildlife rescuers noted that when the eagle arrived in their care, it could not use its right leg. Staff suspected from the injuries that the bird was hit by a car.

Fortunately, handlers did not find any broken bones, but the bird had muscle and soft tissue damage.

Rescuers prescribed the animal an anti-inflammatory medication and cage rest. Once that was complete, the bird was moved to a flight pen to see how much leg strength it regained. It passed the test with flying colors.

The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.

Officials said the juvenile bald eagle still has dark feathers instead of the trademark white head because bald eagles do not gain their distinctive white feathers until around 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

new airlines coming to ecp
New airlines planned for Northwest Florida airport
Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug...
Father and son arrested on meth charges
We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.
Six swimmers rescued off the Gulf
Bear Sightings
Residents react to bay county bear sightings
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

Latest News

FILE - UPS says they deliver the equivalent of about 6% of nation’s gross domestic product.
Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains and home delivery
Power outages and other storm damage is spreading across Walton County.
Walton County storm damage on the roads
FILE - U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter gestures during the team's World Cup round of 16 soccer match...
Berhalter back as US coach after feud, domestic-violence investigation
Debris covers a residential area in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023, after a tornado...
PHOTOS: Tornado hits Perryton, Texas
FILE - Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, is mobbed by reporters as she arrives in the...
Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US