BCSO: Nine arrested in Callaway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports nine people were arrested out of one house on Friday.

Deputies said the BCSO Warrants Division received information that Catlon Bouton, 33, had active felony warrants and was staying at a home on South Gay Avenue in Callaway. Investigators reportedly conducted surveillance on the residence and saw Bouton get out of a vehicle and enter the home.

Investigators said they served the warrant at the home, found Bouton inside and took him into custody without incident. While inside the home, officials said investigators located Cathy Cannon, 52, Patrick Pullen, 53, Ladarion Pruitt, 32, and Jason Siniawski, 41. All of them reportedly had active felony warrants and were taken into custody.

Officials with the BCSO Special Investigation Division said they were called to the scene and obtained a warrant for the residence. As a result of this search, they said a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine was placed on Michael Pullen, 57, Patrick Pullen, Cathy Cannon, Rita Selbe, 32, Terry Mangum, 56, and Stephanie Carter, 48.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.