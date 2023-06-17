Beach Safety double red flag crackdown

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety crackdown on beachgoers during double red flag warning.

Friday the team was out at the Russell-Fields City Pier and Beach patrolling, responding to medical and water emergencies and educating the public on the dangers of rip currents.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety Director Daryl Paul says rip currents and sometimes hard to sport, so even if the water might look calm it may not necessarily be safe.

“So we’re not really concerned about the weather or how sunny it is or even the wave heights we’re concerned about rip currents and so every morning our lifeguards come down to the beach and we get in the water we train, we practice in these conditions,” Paul said. “How we determine our flag for the day, we also reference a lot of data. We collaborate with the National Weather Service, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Parks and Recreation has a team out here. We reference various weather apps and surf apps a bunch of data and that’s how we compile together and make our flag call so that we can make honest and accurate decisions on what the surf conditions are that day.”

Paul says the team’s goal is to prevent tragedies which is why several measures are in place.

“Obviously we’re trying to prevent the rescue from happening in the first place, so when we put these flags up that’s our first line of communication,” the safety director said. “Then when you come to the beach you see all the signs, the flag warning signs, you see the rip currents signs. Then we have lifeguards out actually people out in the sand trying to make contact with you and advise you of the dangers and the hazards that are there that are present.”

Code Enforcement and Panama City Beach Police Department have also joined in on the safety efforts issuing fines to those who break the rules. After being warned by Beach Safety officials any person who decides to swim in the water while double red flag warning has been raised could receive an at least $500 fine.

