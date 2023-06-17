Severe weather leaves person hospitalized in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dangerous weather left a person hospitalized in Washington County after a tree fell on a home.

NewsChannel 7 doesn’t know the condition of the person. However, the storm left its mark across the entire County.

Crews are working around the clock by picking up debris off the roadways and fixing downed power lines. They’re also working to get the lights back on for an estimated 1,300 residents.

Emergency Management said the greatest damage took place in the western part of the County. This includes Vernon, New Hope, and other parts along Highway 79.

You’re urged to be extra careful when driving.

“What’s very important and the word we’d like to get out is for our residents and anyone traveling through is to use extreme caution on the roadways right now because crews are out working,” Public Safety Director for Washington County Lynne Abel said. “There’s a possibility of there being more debris we haven’t been made aware of yet.”

Emergency Management says you should call the Washington County Dispatch Center if you find a tree or debris on the road. You should also call your power company if you’re still sitting in the dark.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.