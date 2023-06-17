There’s a new Police Chief in Bonifay

Jimmy Macon is Bonifay's newest Police Chief.
Jimmy Macon is Bonifay's newest Police Chief.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new police chief in town and Bonifay residents had the chance to get to know him Friday.

The Bonifay Police Department and Bonifay Fire Rescue hosted a meet and greet event to welcome new Chief Jimmy Macon...

The former Chief, Chris Wells, sent a one-line resignation letter to city leaders on May 5th.

Then a long-time officer was arrested on a battery charge.

The department was disbanded until last week when the city council voted to re-establish the department and hired Macon as chief.

Macon was selected out of a pool of around 40 candidates.

He said he has 27 years of law enforcement experience under his belt.

Macon also served as a police chief in Alabama and Minnesota.

After the recent issues at the Bonifay Police Department, he made it clear things will be run a certain way under his leadership.

“I want everybody to know that Bonifay, the old Bonifay Police, is gone. It’s history,” said new Bonifay Police Chief Jimmy Macon. “So, what I’m going to do

is I’m taking the foundation and building it back up brand new. I’m going to do things the state, the federal government, and everybody else says we have to do by regulations, policies, and procedures.”

Macon said he won’t tolerate the harassment of citizens.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
More details on boating accident that killed two
Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug...
Father and son arrested on meth charges
new airlines coming to ecp
New airlines planned for Northwest Florida airport
We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.
Six swimmers rescued off the Gulf
A community is mourning the loss of a firefighter captain after he lost his life in Panama City...
Firefighter dies while attempting to rescue swimmers

Latest News

Weekend Forecast 6/16/23
Weekend Forecast
A home collapsed in Washington County after a tree fell on it during a storm.
Severe weather leaves person hospitalized in Washington County
Storm damage in Washington County
Boating fatalities and rescues