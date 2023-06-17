Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Friday! We (finally) made it to the weekend!

This weekend is set to see a continuation of the stormy pattern we have dealt with through much of the week. ‘Predictably unpredictable’ is a phrase that comes to mind when forecasting this type of setup. On Saturday, a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather returns with a primed atmosphere for showers and storms to develop during the mid-day and afternoon hours. During the day, an upper-level disturbance will help to stir up lift and enhance storm development, particularly along a stalled front centered directly across the Panhandle. On Sunday, a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5) engulfs Northwest Florida, with another “MCS” or storm complex set to move through during the late afternoon and evening hours. This feature will likely look similar to the storm complex that slid through on Friday morning, although it’s too early to compare intensities between the two systems. The main thing to take away from that structure is that straight-line winds are significantly more likely than spin-ups.

We’ll continue to enjoy highs in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Humidity will linger as well, but that’s just typical summertime in Florida!

Rain chances remain high through the upcoming week, but it is looking increasingly likely that severe weather will be a small part of the conversation once we get to Tuesday. The active upper-level pattern of the past week will slowly erode over the next few days, with an upper-level cutoff low taking its’ place. This ‘cutoff low’ pattern is often responsible for rainy weather but also lacks the strong upper-level winds that often accompany a threat of severe weather. Think of the middle of this week as a ‘typical’ summer pattern, just with higher amounts of rain coverage when storms get going. That means you’ll still enjoy plenty of time each day to enjoy dry conditions and outdoor activities, just keep in mind that there’s a better chance for those afternoon showers and storms to move into your neighborhood.

As a result of the rainfall, high temperatures throughout next week will remain in the mid to upper 80s, which is technically a bit cooler than average for this time of year!

--- Bottom line ---

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will slide in on Saturday with the potential for damaging straight-line winds, small hail, and a quick spin-up or two. Sunday should be drier through much of the morning and mid-day hours, with a line of quick-moving showers and thunderstorms set to move through late in the day. Straight-line winds are by far the primary threat on Sunday. Warm and humid conditions will continue throughout the weekend, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Father’s Day (Sunday) looks like the better day of the two, with partly cloudy skies and less of the day impacted by rainfall.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.