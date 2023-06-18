Local law enforcement holds church safety seminar

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local authorities are working to ensure vulnerable places are protected in case of a possible shooting.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office held a Safety in the Church seminar on Saturday at Mosley High School.

The audience learned about the legal aspects of church safety, first-aid, the use of a firearm, camera security, and more. Law enforcement said the event is all about crime prevention and safety.

NewsChannel 7 was told active shooters aim for large groups of people in unprotected areas. So, BCSO officials said having a fortified plan in place is essential.

“A lot of the things that go on in schools, go on in churches,” Corporal Mario Lupica said. “Safety takes work. Safety takes forethought, and bad guys look for weaknesses.”

Lupica said around 160 pastors and church security team members sat in on the discussion.

