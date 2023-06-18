Local organization helping keep our beaches clean

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the panhandle’s beaches dubbed the world’s most beautiful beaches, one local organization hard at work ensuring they stay that way.

Keep PCB Beautiful held a trash pickup over the weekend at Pineapples Willy’s. The president of the group says they had 89 people show up.

They said typically during clean ups, each person will pick up around one to 10 pounds of trash.

Although they did not weight the trash this time, they said they collected over 50 pounds of trash.

“There’s always a lot of trash in the summer,” said Ashely Hayward, president of Keep PCB Beautiful. “That could be due to the influx of people or events things like that. So, there’s always more trash the closer we get to the summer months. It’s incredible to see how much trash there is just from soda cans, bottles, or wrappers things we didn’t even notice fell out of our purses or backpacks.”

Hayward said it’s sad to see how much trash is on our beaches. However, she said they are doing all they can to make sure the beaches are clean, and protecting the ecosystem and animals that live there.

“I know that our cleanups help our turtles and keep pathway clear for them,” said Hayward. “But just looking and seeing the glistening of the beach it’s sad cause you know that’s plastic that’s out there. People wanna talk about how beautiful it is, it is beautiful, but if you pay attention its actually hideous cause we’re harming the environment.”

Keep PCB Beautiful will host another clean up in just a few weeks.

It will be July 9th at 5 p.m. at beach access five in Panama City Beach.

