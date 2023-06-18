Minority PC shines light on Juneteenth early

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The official Juneteenth holiday is celebrated June 19th. However, one local nonprofit honored it early this year.

Minority PC held its fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday at Rutherford High School.

The federal holiday is meant to celebrate the official end of slavery in the U.S.

NewsChannel 7 was told 32 vendors were at the celebration People could enjoy sweet treats from food trucks and learn about local businesses and nonprofits in the area.

Minority PC Founder Alesia Rhodes said the event is meant to bring everyone together. However, she also wants people to learn about the history of Juneteenth.

“It’s really important to educate the community on exactly what Juneteenth is,” Rhodes said. “It’s not just another holiday that’s made up, but it really represents freedom when it was freedom for all in the country.”

You can learn more about Minority PC by visiting its website.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.