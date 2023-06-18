Princesses of Paradise hosts their 6th annual beauty pageant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A very special beauty pageant is sending the message to girls all over Florida and its neighboring states. The message: their differences are meant to be celebrated.

Princesses of Paradise brought together dozens of girls and their families today for some friendly competition Saturday.

The pageant showcases the talents and beauty of women and girls of all ages who have special needs, or a significant medical condition that impacts their self-esteem.

Founder of the pageant, Mia Esparanza, says that it is her mission to provide an experience for these girls that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

“So, our whole mission is to re-define that beauty standard that we’re seeing on TikTok and Instagram, and instead change that to tell people that you’re beautiful because of the fact that you’re an individual, not because you look like somebody wants you to,” Esparanza said.

Although no title is higher than another in this pageant, each unique segment allows the girls to experience friendly competition.

Not only is there a ‘formal wear’ segment like most pageants, but there are also several opportunities for the girls to let their personalities shine through.

Some of these segments include ‘casual wear,’ ‘photogenic,’ and ‘the best part of me,’ where the girls show the audience what makes them happy in the form of an outfit.

It was the first time that the pageant hosted girls from outside the state of Florida, with contestants coming from Georgia and Alabama as well.

In the next few years, Princesses of Paradise hopes to expand its mission even further, by allowing girls to compete in places like hospitals and schools.

