Saturday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Storms are clearing out for this evening and into tomorrow with the chance of rain on Sunday being 40%. The severe weather risk does not go away though as NWFL is in a slight risk for severe weather Sunday and a marginal risk on Monday. High temperatures continue to be in the upper 80′s throughout the week with dew points in the mid 70′s causing the air to be very humid. Rain chances continue to appear every day this week with more active weather returning on Monday.

