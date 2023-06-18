SWFD: Woman in critical condition after near-drowning incident

A woman is reportedly in critical condition after she nearly drowned in the gulf Saturday...
A woman is reportedly in critical condition after she nearly drowned in the gulf Saturday evening, according to South Walton Fire District officials.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is reportedly in critical condition after she nearly drowned in the gulf Saturday evening, according to South Walton Fire District officials.

SWFD officials said the incident happened on the beach near S. Holiday Road in Miramar Beach. They said dispatchers received the 911 call at 7:31 p.m. The caller reportedly stated an approximately 50-year-old female had been pulled from the water and bystanders were performing CPR.

Officials said SWFD units arrived on-scene at 7:35 p.m. to confirm CPR was in progress and began immediate lifesaving procedures. They then transported the patient to the hospital.

While enroute to the hospital, first responders reported the patient had regained a pulse.

Authorities said the time the incident occurred, single red flags were flying for high surf hazards and dangerous rip currents and lifeguards were off duty. Beach Safety supervisors reportedly responded to the scene after their patrol hours to assist in transporting the patient from the beach.

Officials noted at the time of sending their release at 9:59 p.m. Saturday that they were unsure if the patient’s condition had changed.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two
Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug...
Father and son arrested on meth charges
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports 9 people were out of one house on Friday.
BCSO: Nine arrested in Callaway
A community is mourning the loss of a firefighter captain after he lost his life in Panama City...
Firefighter dies while attempting to rescue swimmers
Whitetail Deer
First case of chronic wasting disease found in Holmes County

Latest News

Local law enforcement is educating pastors and security team members on how to address threats...
Local law enforcement holds church safety seminar
A very special beauty pageant is sending the message to girls all over Florida and its...
Princesses of Paradise hosts their 6th annual beauty pageant
A 40% chance of rain is in place for Sunday with portions of the day being very nice. However,...
Saturday Evening Forecast
A very special beauty pageant is sending the message to girls all over Florida and its...
Princesses of Paradise hosts their 6th annual beauty pageant
Saturday Evening Forecast