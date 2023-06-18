SWFD: Woman in critical condition after near-drowning incident

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is reportedly in critical condition after she nearly drowned in the gulf Saturday evening, according to South Walton Fire District officials.

SWFD officials said the incident happened on the beach near S. Holiday Road in Miramar Beach. They said dispatchers received the 911 call at 7:31 p.m. The caller reportedly stated an approximately 50-year-old female had been pulled from the water and bystanders were performing CPR.

Officials said SWFD units arrived on-scene at 7:35 p.m. to confirm CPR was in progress and began immediate lifesaving procedures. They then transported the patient to the hospital.

While enroute to the hospital, first responders reported the patient had regained a pulse.

Authorities said the time the incident occurred, single red flags were flying for high surf hazards and dangerous rip currents and lifeguards were off duty. Beach Safety supervisors reportedly responded to the scene after their patrol hours to assist in transporting the patient from the beach.

Officials noted at the time of sending their release at 9:59 p.m. Saturday that they were unsure if the patient’s condition had changed.

