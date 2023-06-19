The Bay Point Bill Fish Open Returns

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Point Billfish Open is back! After 11 years, the return of the exciting sportfishing tournament is kicking off their week of events Tuesday, June 27.

What was once said to be the social event of the summer and also the site of the reigning State of Florida Blue Marlin Record, will be taking place at the newly reopened Point South Marina.

The tournament that has everyone talking will include pelagic species such as Blue Marlin, Tuna, Wahoo, and Dolphinfish, along with Catch and Release categories for all the Gulf of Mexico Billfish species.

The eventful week will consist of a dock party, shopping and food vendors, live music, and weigh ins.

For more information on the open and tournament rules, visit the award page here.

The full schedule is listed below:

Tuesday, June 27th, 2023

6:30–8:00 PM — Captain & Crew Only Dock Party

Wednesday, June 28th, 2023

8:30 AM — Bay Point Golf Scramble

2:00–9:00 PM — Tournament Check-In / Registration

5:30–6:00 PM — Mandatory Captains’ Meeting

6:00–8:00 PM — Captains’ Banquet

5:00–10:00 PM  — Tournament Kickoff Dock Walk (Public Invited)

8:00 PM–Till — Concert @ the Roberts & Roberts Stage

Thursday, June 29th, 2023

8:00–10:00 AM — Optional Entry Continues

9:00 AM — Boat Parade to The Gulf to Begin the Tournament!

10:00 AM — Panama City Beach flare start

7:00 PM — Sponsors’ Party

8:00 PM — Concert Begins

Friday, June 30th, 2023

4:00–8:00 PM — Tournament Scales Open

7:30 PM — Concert Begins

Saturday, July 1st, 2023

4:00–8:00 PM — Tournament Scales Open

Sunday, July 2nd, 2023

10:30 AM — Awards Ceremony

