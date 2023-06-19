Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports 9 people were out of one house on Friday.
BCSO: Nine arrested in Callaway
More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two
A woman is reportedly in critical condition after she nearly drowned in the gulf Saturday...
SWFD: Woman in critical condition after near-drowning incident
The houseboat was one of a few boats that reportedly capsized due to the storms and choppy...
VIDEO: Four rescued after boat capsized in Panama City Marina
Members of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety crackdown on beachgoers during double...
Beach Safety double red flag crackdown

Latest News

FWC went out and got the 9 adults and 1 child on the pontoon boat in distress in the middle of...
FWC responds to multiple water rescues over the weekend
The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Few cases of cops accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Shielded: Few cases of law enforcement officers accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
The Bay Point Bill Fish Open is getting ready for its highly anticipated return.
The Bay Point Bill Fish Open Returns
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery