Man arrested for attempted burglary

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he attempted to break into a farm’s property.

On Monday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to Ford Farms, where employees told them a man was caught trying to break into a chemical shed on the land.

The suspect, later identified as Michael Armon Holton, saw the employees and reportedly ran into a cornfield.

When officials arrived and surrounded the field, dispatch received a call stating a suspect was at Marianna High School with an AR-15.

Dispatchers found the call had allegedly come from the same corn field Holton was hiding in and determined it to be a false report meant as a distraction.

Assisted by the drone team and K-9 tracking unit, deputies say they were able to establish a track. The drone team eventually located Holton on the north side of the field, and K-9 units were able to arrest him shortly after.

Holton was charged with criminal mischief of more than $1,000, burglary, and misuse of 911. He is also being held on his outstanding warrants for grand theft, possession of meth, and providing false information to law enforcement.

